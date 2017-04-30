Inter to battle Arsenal for wantaway Barcelona man

Inter are ready to swoop for out of favour Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, but face competition from Premier League outfit Arsenal.

The Turkish international has failed to make an impact at Camp Nou since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015, having made only 36 appearances in two seasons.

Turan is actively seeking a move away from Barcelona, and this has put both Inter and Arsenal on alert, according to Gazza Mercato.

Inter are set for a summer overhaul after a disappointing season, and have identified the former Galatasaray man as a key target.

However, with Arsenal also in need of reinforcements after an equally poor campaign in the Premier League, Turan may well find himself in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war.

It is believed that a bid of around €30 million would be enough to prise Turan from Barcelona, with the Catalan club looking to recoup as much of the €34m they paid Atletico Madrid as possible.

Since debuting in 2006, the 30-year-old has made 96 appearances for Turkey, scoring 17 goals, and represented his country at Euro 2008 and Euro 2016.