Inter to meet with Sassuolo over winger

Domenico Berardi’s reported move to Inter looks one step closer to completion, as the Nerazzurri are expected to meet with Sassuolo prior to the Derby della Madonnina.

The Biscione have been heavily linked with moves for the striker and Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi, but recent speculation has seen the Neroverdi starlet emerge as the favourite to move to Milan in the summer.

Sport Italia reports Inter and Sassuolo have scheduled a meeting prior to the Nerazzurri’s derby clash with AC Milan on Saturday April 15 in order to discuss the 22-year-old’s future.

The Neroverdi have reportedly placed a €40 million price tag on Berardi, while Inter are expected to make an offer of €30m plus a player, which could be Pescara’s Gianluca Caprari.

While the Neroverdi are reportedly big fans of the Delfini player, who is currently on loan from the Biscione, it remains to be seen whether they will finally let their 22-year-old star go after rebuffing Inter’s approaches last summer and this past January.

Berardi has spent his entire playing career at Sassuolo, netting 57 goals in 152 appearances in all competitions since 2012.

