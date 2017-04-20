Starlet set for new Inter deal to ward off suitors

Inter’s bid to keep hold of talented youngster Andrea Pinamonti will be severely tested by Juventus and Premier League interest this summer.

Although the club have not yet opened discussions with the player over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2018, that could be accelerated due to interest in his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will offer the striker an improved deal, which would include an extension until 2022 and a wage increase, in order to keep interested clubs at bay.

Juventus are keeping close tabs on the 17-year-old, along with Tottenham Hotspur and a number of other Premier League sides, who could be tempted into making a move if a new contract is not inked soon at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

However, even if Pinamonti does agree to a new deal with Inter, he could still depart during the summer on a loan deal, given how difficult the competition for places in attack is.

That has not been discussed as yet though and all talks over a temporary move will be shelved until his future is resolved.