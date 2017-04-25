Inter willing to wait for Chelsea manager

It looks as though Inter haven’t given up in their bid to bring Chelsea manager Antonio Conte back to Italy, with reports stating the Nerazzurri are willing to wait until June for an answer on his future.

The Milan giants are expected to move on from current coach Stefano Pioli at season’s end, and it’s believed the Blues boss and Atletico Madrid tactician Diego Simeone top their wishlist to take over.

While a move for either man looks anything but certain at this time, Tuttosport are reporting that Inter are willing to wait until June for an answer from Conte on whether he will take the job.

Suning Group are willing to offer up to €15 million to lure either man to the Studio Giuseppe Meazza, though it remains unclear whether that will be enough to seal a deal.

Conte and Chelsea currently top the Premier League standings and will also feature in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27.

