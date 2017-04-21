Jorginho: Napoli haven’t given up the chase on Roma

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has insisted that the Azzurri are still looking to pip Roma to second place, and the automatic Champions League qualification spot that comes with it.

The Partenopei currently trail Roma in the Serie A table by a mere two points with only six matches remaining, and take on Sassuolo at the weekend. For Jorginho, victory over the Neroverdi could be a catalyst for a late push into second place.

“We strongly believe that we can take second place,” the Italian international told Radio Kiss Kiss. “Sassuolo are an energetic and strong team, but we’re going to Reggio Emilia to win. We want to qualify directly for the Champions League.

Jorginho has played an instrumental role in Napoli’s recent good form, which in turn has prompted calls for an international recall. However, the Brazil-born midfielder insisted he was only focused on bringing success to the Stadio San Paolo.

“Every player has that ambition [of playing international football], but right now I’m only thinking of Napoli. Winning something with Napoli is not like winning anywhere else, it is special and the title is a dream for us,” the 25-year-old concluded.

Jorginho has made 105 appearances for Napoli since arriving from Hellas Verona in 2013.