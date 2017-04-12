Juan Jesus takes sly dig at Inter

In pinpointing the problems for Serie A sides trying to overhaul Juventus, Juan Jesus couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at former club Inter.

The Bianconeri were the toast of the peninsula on Wednesday night as Italy’s last remaining representative in European competition took a big step towards the Champions League semi-final with a 3-0 win over Barcelona.

In explaining why Juventus are so far ahead of the rest of the country, the versatile Roma defender believes it is a case of consistency paying off for the Old Lady, while other sides indulge in too much transfer activity.

“Consistency in Italian football makes a big difference as well as having a strong core group,” said the Brazilian to Sky Sport Italia. “When I was at Inter, I saw 50 players come and go.

“Juve have a good core group of players on which they build their results and from there, they only make small changes each year. You need to have that in order to pick up results on a consistent basis.”

By contrast, Juan Jesus’ current employers have just four players in their senior squad (aside from players in the youth ranks) – Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Florenzi and Kevin Strootman – who played for the club before 2014.