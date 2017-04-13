Juventus and AC Milan step up interest in Monaco star

Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy could swap Ligue 1 for Serie A this summer, with Juventus and AC Milan both keen to land the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Les Monégasques most important contributors this campaign, helping the side in their quest for European and domestic glory.

As a result several clubs have stepped up their interest in the former Marseille man, with France Football suggesting Milan and Juventus will make a strong push for him at season’s end.

However they will have to beat out several Premier League outfits according the report, as many view his €15 million price tag as a bargain.

Mendy has contributed 10 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, who currently sit atop Ligue 1 with 74 points from 31 matches, this season.

Leonardo Jardim’s men are also close to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League after claiming a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

