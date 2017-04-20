Juventus dump Barcelona out… Are they now Champions League favourites?

Juventus are through to the semifinal of the Champions League after knocking out Barcelona thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first leg and a 0-0 in the second game.

The Bianconeri were solid as ever, not conceding at all to what is considered to be one of the best attacking trios ever, for 180 minutes, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci showing once again their strengths and Gianluigi Buffon being perfect when needed.

Barcelona’s comeback simply was never on the cards, with Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi having a bad night and missing every potential chance to open up the game and start an incredible comeback. Juventus simply conceded the bare minimum and went through deservedly.

After knocking out the harshest opponent to pick in the quarter final draw, and going up against one between Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco, the question now is: are Juventus favourites? Can anyone stop the Bianconeri?

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here