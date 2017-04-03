Juventus eye move for Bayern Munich winger

Douglas Costa could switch the Bundesliga for Serie A this summer, as Juventus consider making a bid for the Bayern Munich star.

The two clubs are already in negotiations over Medhi Benatia and Kingsley Coman, whose respective loan spells are set to conclude at the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri have now set their sights on the lightning quick Brazilian, who is under contract with the German champions until 2020.

Formerly of Gremio and Shakhtar Donetsk, the 26-year-old holds a Portuguese passport and therefore would not use a non-EU spot in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Given his lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season, it is reported that his valuation has fallen from €50 million to €35m.

Meanwhile, Bayern have already identified his successor in 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Julian Brandt, valued at around €30m.

