Juventus face Bundesliga competition for Greek starlet

Juventus’ hopes of landing teenage Olympiacos centre-back Panagiotis Retsos have been threatened by interest from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

With current first teams stars Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini 35 and 32 respectively, the Bianconeri are looking towards the future, and have sounded out Retsos as a potential replacement.

However, recent interest from Gladbach means Juventus’ chances of signing the highly-rated Greek defender have taken a hit. The German club are set to enter the race to sign Retsos, and interest in the 18-year-old is set to continue to grow, according to Bild.

Having already confirmed the sale of AC Milan target Mahmoud Dahoud to Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach have greater room to manouvre in the transfer market, and look set to be able to rival Juventus in their pursuit of Retsos.

A Greece U-19 international, Retsos has made 31 appearances for Olympiacos in his maiden season at the Athens club.

