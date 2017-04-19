Juventus get revenge and send Barcelona crashing out the Champions League

An impressive defensive performance and 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou ensured Juventus’ passage to the Champions League semi-finals by knocking Barcelona out.

Juventus have previous with the Blaugrana who defeated them in the 2015 final, but it is Massimiliano Allegri’s men who are into Friday’s semi-final draw.

A 3-0 first leg win in Turin meant Barcelona had a mountain to climb, and despite that, they never troubled Leonardo Bonucci or Giorgio Chellini, who dealt with everything Leo Messi and co. could throw at them.

The Blaugrana had 19 shots, with just one on target over the 90 minutes, as well as 65 percent possession, and a distinct lack of creativity in the final third extinguished any chance of a comeback.

MATCH FACTS

– Juve have reached the semi-finals for the seventh time in the modern Champions League: In five of the previous six occasions they then reached the final.

– The Bianconeri have become the only Italian team able to make it to seven semi-finals in the modern Champions League (AC Milan follow on six).

– In addition to Juve this year, only two teams have conceded two goals after 10 Champions League games: Ajax in 1995/96 and Arsenal in 2005/06 – both reached the final, and lost.

– This is only the third time that Barcelona have scored no goals in a two-legged elimination tie in the modern Champions League. The previous two were in 2012/13 with Bayern Munich and in 2007/08 with Man United, both semi-finals.

– For the first time in this season’s Champions League, Barcelona didn’t score any goals in the first half at the Camp Nou.

– It is only the second time that Barcelona haven’t scored at Camp Nou this season in all competitions (vs Malaga in November).

– Juve haven’t conceded for 531 minutes in the Champions League – the longest streak in the competition.

– Just ONE shot on goal for Barcelona tonight, their worst record at home in all competitions this season.

AVERAGE POSITIONS

