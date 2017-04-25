Juventus prepare €25 million bid for Sampdoria starlet

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is a wanted man and it appears Juventus are willing to offer €25 million plus the loan of Rodrigo Bentancur to secure his services.

The 21-year-old continues to turn heads this season, with his goal against Crotone on Sunday making headlines and further intensifying the race to land his signature.

Napoli, Inter and AC Milan have all made their interest known, but it looks as though Juve are stepping up their pursuit as Mediaset Premium reports they are willing to offer €25m plus the loan of Bentancur for Schick.

Sampdoria signed the Czech talent from Sparta Prague for the modest fee of €4.5m last summer, and it appears his value has already increased to €40m.

While the Blucerchiati are trying to sign Schick to a contract extension that would include a release clause of at least €42m, it’s believed they would accept a deal that includes cash plus Bentancur on loan for two seasons.

Schick has netted 12 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

