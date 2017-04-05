Juventus prepare move for Real Madrid star

James Rodriguez could trade in Madrid for Turin this summer as Juventus are ready to step up their pursuit of the Colombian.

The Real Madrid star has fallen down the pecking order at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with reports suggesting coach Zinedine Zidane wouldn’t veto a sale of the former Monaco man this summer.

Ok Diario reports Juventus have taken notice of the Frenchman’s intentions, and as a result have already presented Real Madrid with an offer for the 25-year-old.

Bianconeri directors Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are keen to beat out any other interested party, and once Los Blancos send their response back to Turin, it’s believed the Italian side will push forward with a deal.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 and has netted 30 goals in 102 matches in all competitions since then.

