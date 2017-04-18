Juventus priced out of move for Everton star
Everton have slapped a €120 million price tag on striker Romelu Lukaku, seemingly ruling out a move to Juventus.
The Belgian’s future remains unclear after recently turning down a contract extension to stay with the Toffees, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and the Bianconeri all being linked with moves.
As a result the Liverpool Echo repots Everton are holding out for €120m for their star striker, a fee that would rule Juventus out of the mix.
Unfortunately for the Toffees the fee hasn’t scared off Chelsea or United, with the two Premier League giants expected to make a strong push for Lukaku in the summer.
Everton currently sit seventh with 57 points from 33 matches, while Lukaku tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 24 goals.
Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.
Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here