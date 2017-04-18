Juventus priced out of move for Everton star

Everton have slapped a €120 million price tag on striker Romelu Lukaku, seemingly ruling out a move to Juventus.

The Belgian’s future remains unclear after recently turning down a contract extension to stay with the Toffees, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and the Bianconeri all being linked with moves.

As a result the Liverpool Echo repots Everton are holding out for €120m for their star striker, a fee that would rule Juventus out of the mix.

Unfortunately for the Toffees the fee hasn’t scared off Chelsea or United, with the two Premier League giants expected to make a strong push for Lukaku in the summer.

Everton currently sit seventh with 57 points from 33 matches, while Lukaku tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 24 goals.

