Juventus star pledged to retire after Barcelona clash

Gianluigi Buffon has been forced to back track on his promise to retire after keeping a clean sheet against Barcelona, with Juventus making it clear they want the 39-year-old to continue his career.

The Bianconeri dumped the Blaugrana out of the Champions League thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win, with the Italy No.1 conceding no goals over the two matches.

While speaking with Sky Sport Italia, Buffon revealed he promised to retire should he pull off the feat, though he was told by President Andrea Agnelli to take back his word.

“For the second time I’ve been forced to go back on my word,” the Italian revealed. “I said that if I didn’t concede against Barcelona that I would retire in June.

“I had to tell the President and he told me that every now and then in life we say stupid things, that I shouldn’t worry and to move on.

“So I had to take my promise back. The President has more experience than me and he gave me good advice.”

Although Buffon claimed two clean sheets against the Blaugrana, he underlined that the result came due to a total team effort.

“Keeping a clean sheet against Barcelona is very satisfying,” he added. “That’s because I shared it with the defence and all the other players that gave their all over the course of the two matches.”

Buffon and Juventus take on Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals on May 3 and May 9.

