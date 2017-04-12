Juventus star set for new contract

Paulo Dybala is expected to sign a new contract as soon as this Thursday, with reports suggesting the Juventus man will stay in Turin until 2022.

All eyes are on the Argentine after his stellar performance against Barcelona in the Champions League, as his brace in a 3-0 victory has the Bianconeri poised to make it through to the semi-final stage.

With word that several of Europe’s top sides are interested in his services – including the Blaugrana – it looks as though Juventus are set to lock up Dybala to a contract that will run until 2022.

The 23-year-old is still tied to the contract he signed when he first joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, but his new deal is expected to pay him between €7 million to €7.5m, putting him on par with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.

More importantly for Juventus fans is the fact that no release clause will be included in the deal, as the Italian giants are keen to keep hold of Dybala for the foreseeable future.

In 35 matches in all competitions this season, the Argentine has netted 16 goals for the current Serie A leaders.

