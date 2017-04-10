Juventus v Barcelona: Three key battles in the Champions League tie

Juventus host Barcelona in the Champions League quarter final on Tuesday night at the Juventus Stadium, in what promises to be a wonderful game between two of the favourites for the final victory.

Juve come to this game after the win against Chievo in Serie A, Barcelona after the loss to Malaga in La Liga.

Many great players will be facing each other: Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, just to name a few of the Bianconeri, against Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, just to mention some of the Blaugrana.

