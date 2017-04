Juventus v Barcelona: WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

Dov Schiavone, Conor Clancy and Vieri Capretta are joined by MARCA’s Jason Pettigrove to discuss Juventus’ 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

A brilliant brace from Paulo Dybala, plus another from Giorgio Chiellini gives the Bianconeri a massive advantage going to the Camp Nou next week. However, you can never rule out Barca who can take solace in the fact that they overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat against PSG in the previous round.

