Kessie’s agent pours cold water on Roma move

Despite reports Roma have wrapped up a deal for Atalanta’s Franck Kessie, the midfielder’s agent made it clear his future has yet to be defined.

La Dea look set to cash in on the Ivorian at season’s end after recently saying goodbye to the likes of Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini in the January transfer window.

Although it’s been widely reported that Roma have a deal in place to sign Kessie, his agent George Atangana revealed that there is no agreement as of yet.

“I don’t have the solutions in my pocket so I think everything remains possible,” he told calciomercato.com.

“I have a lot of respect for Roma, who are a great club, but as of today they haven’t made the right offer for my client.

“If the problem is called Atangana because he is looking out for the best interests of his client, then I am proud to be the problem and not the solution.”

It’s believed Atangana was recently in England to discuss a potential move to Chelsea, but he refused to confirm the reports.

“I can’t confirm or deny [a visit to England],” he added. “All I will say is that the upcoming months will be intense.

“I believe Kessie is the best all-round midfielder in Italy, and one of the best in the world. As a result, there are several teams that want him.”

Kessie has netted six goals in 26 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!