Khedira: I want to face Real Madrid in Champions League final

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has made it clear he wants to face former side Real Madrid in the Champions League final should the Bianconeri get past Monaco.

The Old Lady will do battle with the Ligue 1 side in the semi-finals on May 3 and May 9, but the German already has his eyes on a spot in the final in Cardiff.

Although Khedira played for Madrid from 2010 to 2015, his sights are set on facing his former employers.

“I have a dream: to play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid and my friends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric,” he told Bild.

Although Khedira has clear thoughts on who he wants to face in the final, he was quick to point out that a strong performance is needed against Monaco in order to get past the Ligue 1 outfit.

“We need to put in a great performance against Monaco as their attack is very good and quick,” he added.

Khedira has five goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!