Kondogbia: I never lost faith despite criticism

While he has admitted that the criticism he received may have been deserved, Geoffrey Kondogbia was always confident he would turn things around at Inter.

In the summer of 2015, the Nerazzurri paid Monaco a fee over €30 million to bring the midfielder to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza but he suffered from a loss of both form and confidence during his first season.

Under Stefano Pioli, the 24-year-old has looked back to his best and he reflected upon how difficult things were for him when he first arrived in Italy.

“Today in football, everything is about performing immediately and things happening instantly,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I think that the criticism I received was mostly as a result of the price that was paid for me.

“But that was as a result of how the transfer market is now so I think that perhaps it was normal. I always thought I could continue on the road to showing my real quality.

“Things have improved for me now, tactically and technically, and I know what it means to represent such a big club who are loved by many.”

The Frenchman also confessed that he couldn’t give an opinion on whether or not Pioli should remain at the club beyond the end of the season as he has become accustomed to the hectic nature of life in Serie A.

“Should Pioli stay? Well, I have been in Milan for a year-and-a-half now and I know how these things work,” he continued. “You lose a game and immediately new names are put forward to be coach, there is a list of players who should be sold and who should be signed.

“It is the same when you win. So I have learned that we must just focus on what is happening on the field and the job at hand. The rest doesn’t concern us.”