Koulibaly’s agent not pushing for Chelsea move

The agent of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has insisted that the club will make any decision on a potential move to Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s side were linked continuously with a move for the defender during the summer of 2016 before ultimately opting to re-sign David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain instead.

In the event that the Premier League champions elect reignite their interest this summer, Bruno Satin claimed that there was no great intent on his client’s part to depart Napoli, given all that the club have done for him.

“Chelsea were interested but then they signed David Luiz and you also have John Terry and Gary Cahill at the club so there is a lot of competition there,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“So we will see what happens. A lot of the improvements that Koulibaly has made in his game has been down to the coaching of Maurizio Sarri.

“Whatever happens in the future will depend on the president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] and whether or not he decides to evaluate any offers that may come in.”

The 25-year-old has made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season.