Kramer confirms AC Milan interest

German midfielder Christoph Kramer could finally land in Serie A at season’s end after confirming AC Milan have been keeping tabs on him.

The 26-year-old has been linked with moves with Napoli and Juventus in the past, and it seems he’s destined to play in Italy one day with word that the Rossoneri recently sent scouts to watch him in person.

While Kramer revealed there have been no talks over a move, he is aware he’s on Milan’s wishlist.

“It’s interesting that I’ve received requests from Serie A,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “After Napoli and Juventus, now there is the Rossoneri.

“I learned that they asked about me and are considering me, but in reality there have been no talks at this time.

“I’ve been told they came to watch me play in Florence when Borussia Monchengladbach beat Fiorentina, but I didn’t know anything about it.”

Kramer also commented on Milan’s recent sale to Yonghong Li by stating that in his mind, the Rossoneri will always be linked to Silvio Berlusconi.

“Milan and Berlusconi will always be one to me,” he added. “It isn’t easy to imagine a Milan without Berlusconi.

“It’s like [Sir Alex] Ferguson and Manchester United, or [Arsene] Wenger and Arsenal.

“They all wrote important and glorious chapters in the histories of their respective clubs.”

Kramer has made 12 appearances for the German national team and was part of the side that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

