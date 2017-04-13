Lazio nearly landed Monaco starlet

Kylian Mbappe continues to make headlines for Monaco this season, but things could have been very different had a proposed move to Lazio gone through last summer.

Les Monégasques currently sit atop the Ligue 1 standings and are on track to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks in large part to the 18-year-old’s play this campaign.

With 11 goals in his last 11 matches in all competitions it seems as though all of Europe’s top clubs are tracking his progress, but Cittaceleste.it reports Lazio nearly secured his services in 2016.

Monaco had shown interest in landing Keita Balde, and talks centred around including Mbappe as part of the deal.

Once negotiations faltered, the Ligue 1 side slapped a €15 million price tag on the 18-year-old in hopes of scaring off Lazio, which worked given the Aquile deemed the transfer too costly.

Mbappe has netted 21 goals in 34 matches in all competitions this season, with four of those strikes coming in the Champions League.

