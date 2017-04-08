Lazio standout tops AC Milan wishlist

AC Milan are set to welcome Yonghong Li as their new owner in the near future, and it looks as though fresh funds could help them land a trio of stars this summer, with Lazio’s Keita Balde topping the list.

After months of speculation and missed deadlines, it looks as though the Rossoneri will begin a new era under foreign ownership, with the deal expected to be completed on April 14.

Should the sale go through, it’s believed Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will be tasked with revitalizing the first team, with Keita a top target to join the side.

The Lazio winger’s contract expires in 2018, and the Rossoneri are expected to make a strong push to land him this summer at a reduced price.

Along with Keita, Villarreal’s Matteo Musacchio may join after being linked with Italian side for close to a year, while Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini rounds out the list of possible new additions.

Milan currently sit seventh in Serie A and take on Palermo on Sunday.

