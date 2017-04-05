Locatelli: I’m not Messi

After bursting onto the scene earlier this season, AC Milan starlet Manuel Locatelli has made it clear that his recent drop in form is a natural occurrence for someone his age.

The 19-year-old made his debut late last campaign, but he has been given regular playing time under Vincenzo Montella this season, even netting a fine goal against Juventus on October 22.

Locatelli has struggled in recent weeks, and the teenager made it clear that while many have likened him to Lionel Messi due to his age, a more balanced outlook is needed in light of his dip in form.

“I feel as though I’ve achieved more dreams recently than I have the rest of my life,” he told Rolling Stone. “However I was thrown into this world, and a period of normalcy is to be expected.

“I wasn’t Messi in October and I’m not a third division player at this time. I don’t want to create controversy, but I think that in Italy we only look at errors and not the growth of a player.

“Let’s hope that moving forward things will improve.”

Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo is set to return after a lengthy injury layoff, and Locatelli didn’t hide his excitement at playing with the midfield ace.

“I’ve always wanted to play with him,” he added. “I’ve always admired him and the first time I was at Milanello I asked to take a picture with him.

“I think we we will be on the field together [when he returns] as we’ve done it before and I believe it is possible.”

Locatelli has netted two goals in 21 Serie A matches this season.

