Luis Enrique: Juventus loss was a nightmare

Barcelona’s loss at Juventus must have felt like a case of deja vu, which was certainly the case for coach Luis Enrique.

In order to reach the quarter-final, the Spanish champions had to overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the competition with a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win.

However, they endured another first leg disaster in Italy as a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header condemned them to another heavy defeat and leaves them with much work to do.

“It is like the feeling of living in a nightmare,” he told reporters. “It is an awful feeling as a coach. In the first half we gave away two bad goals so it is difficult to explain.

“We improved in the second half when they gave us more possession but then they scored another goal. Luck wasn’t with us so now, once again, we must score four. There were too many errors from the players and that is a big problem.”

Despite the Blaugrana having overturned a seemingly insurmountable deficit in the last round, the former Roma coach was too disgruntled to think much about repeating the feat.

“I’m optimistic but I didn’t see what I wanted to on the pitch,” he added. “Until tomorrow, I don’t even want to start thinking about the comeback. I don’t want to talk about it because I’m annoyed. However, if we play to our best we can score four against anyone.”