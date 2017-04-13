Manchester City and Leicester City join race for Inter defender

Jeison Murillo’s time at Inter may come to an end this summer with reports Manchester City and Leicester City are keen to sign the Colombian.

The Nerazzurri look set to miss out on the Champions League once again, and while owners Suning Group have made it clear they will spend big to sign new players, some faces will head for the exit door at the end of the campaign.

Murillo looks to be one of those names headed for a departure, with the Daily Mail reporting the Premier League duo would happily welcome him to England.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old in recent weeks, and no doubt Inter will be hoping a bidding war between the three clubs emerges.

Murillo has netted three goals in 65 matches for the Nerazzurri since joining from Granada in 2015.

