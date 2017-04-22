Manchester City prepare record bid for Juventus defender

Pep Guardiola hasn’t given up on signing Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci, with reports suggesting Manchester City are preparing a bid of over €60 million for the defender.

The Citizens initially made their interest in the Italian known last summer, only to be put off by the Bianconeri’s valuation of the 29-year-old.

However with City set for a summer overhaul, the Daily Telegraph reports they will make another push for Bonucci, and are even willing to spend €60m to make the move happen.

The bid would threaten the world record fee paid for a defender set by PSG back in 2014 when they signed David Luiz from Chelsea for over €50m.

Although Bonucci has more than four years remaining on his new contract signed in December, City are hoping his strained relationship with coach Massimiliano Allegri will open the door for a move.

It would also give John Stones, who was signed from Everton last summer, a reliable and experienced partner given Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala – now on loan at Valencia – have strugglesd since joining the club.

Bonucci has made 310 appearances in all competitions for Juventus since 2010.

