Manchester City step up pursuit of Juventus full-back

Juventus’ match against Atalanta on Friday will see a special visitor in the crowd with word that a Manchester City scout will be present to watch Alex Sandro.

The Citizens have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian for several weeks, as they are keen to reinforce Pep Guardiola’s side this summer given they will end the current campaign without a trophy.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports the Manchester City representative will be keeping tabs on Alex Sandro, as they have earmarked him as the perfect reinforcement at left-back.

A move for the 26-year-old won’t be easy though, as Juventus are hard at work to try and lock down the former Porto man to a new contract that runs until 2021.

Alex Sandro joined Juventus from the Portuguese side in 2015 and has gone on to make 68 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

