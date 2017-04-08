Manchester United full-back could replace De Sciglio at AC Milan

Mattia De Sciglio’s exit from AC Milan could open the door for the Rossoneri to land Manchester United’s Daley Blind.

Juventus remain hot on the trail of the Italian full-back, as he is a favourite of Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri, and as a result the Diavolo are beginning to look at possible replacements.

The Sun reports one name on Milan’s wishlist is Blind, who was linked with a move to rivals Inter last summer.

A move failed to materalize, but the Dutchman could still land in Italy given the Rossoneri are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer once they are officially sold to Yonghong Li on April 14.

It remains to be seen how much United will ask for the full-back, as he was signed for a fee close to €15 million from Ajax in 2014.

Blind has netted one goal in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!