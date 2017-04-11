Manchester United keep a watchful eye on Napoli and Lazio stars

Representatives from Manchester United were in attendance as Napoli thrashed Lazio on Sunday, with the intention of taking a closer look at the former’s Dries Mertens, as well as the latter’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Premier League club have been strongly linked with the Serie A duo, and scouts watched on as Mertens helped Napoli to a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

It is believed that Belgium international Mertens is the Manchester United’s primary transfer target, as coach Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his attacking options, according to Gazza Mercato.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Red Devils are confident of striking a deal with Napoli for the 29-year-old, who has scored 26 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also used the opportunity to take a closer look at Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian is enjoying a stellar campaign in the capital, and has been an instrumental component of the Aquile’s run to the Coppa Italia final.

The former Genk man has scored seven goals in 32 appearances for Lazio this term.