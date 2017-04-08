Manchester United keeping tabs on Lazio starlet

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s strong play for Lazio this season has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Aquile have surprised many as they are in the mix to finish in Serie A’s top three, while they still have a chance at some silverware after reaching the Coppa Italia final, thanks in large part to the Serbian’s goals in both semi-final legs against city rivals Roma.

It comes as no surprise that Milinkovic-Savic’s strong play has attracted interest from several top clubs, though Tuttomercatoweb.com suggests United are planning a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Mourinho is a big fan of the former Genk player, and it appears the tactician is keen to add him to the fold.

Milinkovic-Savic isn’t the only player being looked at by the United manager, as Besiktas’ Talisca, who is currently owned by Benfica, is another name that could land at Old Trafford this summer.

Lazio’s next Serie A match sees them do battle with Napoli in a clash between the fourth and third place teams in the standings.

