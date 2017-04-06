Manchester United readying massive offer for Inter winger

Inter face a fight on their hands this summer to keep Ivan Perisic, with Manchester United willing to bid €60 million for the winger’s services.

Jose Mourinho has informed the Red Devils hierarchy of the need to reinvest in the side this summer if they want to compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

As part of his plans, one of his priorities is to bring in Perisic, whose performances have impressed the Portuguese tactician so much that he is prepared to splash out €60m for the 28-year-old, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, United may face stiff competition for his signature from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea who have also been tracking the Croatia international’s progress carefully.

Although Suning will make funds available for investment this summer, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, they are wary that a prized asset may have to be sold before June 30.

Given that captain Mauro Icardi will not be allowed to leave under any circumstances, that leaves Perisic as the club’s only other real option to sell for major money during the summer transfer window.

However, Perisic will not be allowed to depart the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza without a replacement being in place and Inter are lining up either Domenico Berardi or Federico Bernardeschi to fill the former Wolfsburg man’s shoes.