Manchester United scouts to watch Napoli duo

Sunday’s match between Napoli and Juventus will feature some noteworthy guests in the crowd, as Manchester United scouts will be in attendance to take notes on Dries Mertens and Elseid Hysaj.

The English side are on the hunt for fresh faces for next season, as Jose Mourinho is expected to say goodbye to several players given the Red Devils’ lack of a title push this campaign.

Calcio News 24 reports two names being looked at are Mertens and Hysaj, as the Portuguese tactician is a fan of both men.

The Belgian’s future at Napoli remains unclear as his contract expires in 2018 and talks over a new deal continue to stall, opening the door for a potential move to Old Trafford.

As for Hysaj, the Albanian could be brought in as a replacement for Matteo Darmian, with the Italian expected to be shipped out at season’s end.

Mertens has impressed this season for Napoli, netting 20 goals in 26 Serie A appearances, while Hysaj has started 25 league games for the Azzurri in the 2016/17 campaign.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!