Mancini questions Inter directors

Inter’s poor season shouldn’t be solely put on the shoulders of the players according to former coach Roberto Mancini, who pointed out that the club’s management isn’t what it should be.

Stefano Pioli’s men fell 2-1 to Crotone on Sunday, a disappointing defeat that saw the Nerazzurri leapfrogged by city rivals AC Milan in the standings.

With the risk of no European football next season looming large, Mancini hinted that changes must be made within the club rather than simply going out and signing new players.

“The team has wonderful players, but you can’t say the same for their directors,” Mancini told Sky Sport 24.

“We have to see who we are talking about, as some of them are present but at times, like in my case, the directors have to adapt to the chaos happening within the club.”

Inter have already changed coaches twice this season after Mancini left in the summer and replacement Frank de Boer was sacked in November, however the Italian made it clear he opted to leave on his own.

“The decision was mine,” he added. “I was in the middle of the chaos that emerged in July and August and I couldn’t understand anything.

“It wasn’t an easy decision as it upset me. When you return to a place where you’ve had success you want to win again, but obviously some time is needed.”

Inter’s next match is against Milan on Saturday April 15.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!