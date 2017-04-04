Mancini wanted to bring Roma star to Manchester City and Inter

Former Manchester City and Inter boss Roberto Mancini revealed he tried to sign Daniele De Rossi on several occasions, with the Roma man’s reluctance to move always proving too much.

The 52-year-old is currently without a club after departing the Nerazzurri last summer, though he has been linked with a move to AC Milan and Roma in recent times.

A move to the capital club would allow Mancini to finally coach De Rossi, a player he has been a big fan of despite never being able to sign.

“I tried to sign him [De Rossi] away from Roma while I was with Inter and City,” he told Top Calcio 24. “However he never wanted to leave.”

While rumours linking Mancini with the Giallorossi and Milan continue to circulate, the 52-year-old made it clear there is no move in the works.

“I would prefer an experience outside of Italy,” he continued. “When I go cut my hair in the same building as the Roma office they link me with the Giallorossi.

“Now that [Marco] Fassone is at Milan there are links with the Rossoneri, but I don’t think anything will happen.”

Mancini’s coaching career began in 2001/02 when he took over at Fiorentina.

