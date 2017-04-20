Manolas denies he’s agreed to join Inter

Although reports continue to suggest Kostas Manolas will join Inter this summer, the Roma defender hit back at suggestions he’s already agreed to a move.

The Lupi seem to have settled on selling the 25-year-old in order to balance their books, and the Nerazzurri are the favourites to secure his services at season’s end despite noted interest from Arsenal as well.

While reports suggest Inter will pay €30 million to sign Manolas, along with handing the Roma man a contract worth €3m a season, the defender made it clear via his Instagram account that no deal has been agreed on.

“More lies,” he commented after posting a picture that stated he had turned down a new contract that would have included a massive release clause for foreign teams due to an impending switch to the Nerazzurri.

Although Manolas continues to be coy about his future, all signs point to an exit from the capital club given his current contract ends in 2018.

The former Olympiacos man has made 123 appearances for Roma since joining the club in 2014.

