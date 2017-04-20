Marotta thanks Allegri for Juventus’ success

Andrea Agnelli and in particular Massimiliano Allegri deserve much of the praise for Juventus’ recent success, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

The president has helped to oversee an incredible turnaround in the past decade which has taken the Bianconeri from Serie B into the final stages of the Champions League on a regular basis.

Allegri, who reached the final with Juve in 2015, is now just one round away from repeating the feat after his side overcame Barcelona at the quarter-final phase and Marotta insisted that he deserves all of the plaudits that come his way for it.

“Much of this is down to Allegri who has shaped this squad and really made it a winning one,” he told reporters. “He is a manager of men and has brought back a real winning mentality that went missing after Calciopoli.

“The years with Allegri have benefited everyone and we don’t foresee any circumstances that would result in this beautiful relationship coming to an end or changing. We all agree with what we are doing.

“Thanks must also go to Agnelli because we have grown up with him and we are now among the best in Europe once again.”

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Monaco are the clubs who will await the Old Lady at the semi-final stage of the Champions League as they aim to end their long wait for glory in the competition.