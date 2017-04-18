Messi doesn’t want AC Milan winger at Barcelona

Gerard Deulofeu’s future may not include a return to Barcelona with reports suggesting Lionel Messi doesn’t want him back at the Blaugrana.

All signs point to the Spanish side exercising their €12 million option to sign the winger from Everton, but the latest developments seem to suggest he won’t be sticking around in Catalonia for very long.

Diariogol.com reports Messi recently met with Barcelona directors and advised them to sell Deulofeu rather than including him in the first team next season.

Although the 23-year-old has impressed since joining AC Milan on loan in January, the report suggests Messi wants more high-profile names brought in to strengthen the side.

The news has certainly caught the attention of the Rossoneri, as Deulofeu has stated on several occasions that he is pleased with life at Milan.

Deulofeu has netted two goals in 13 appearances for the Diavolo since January, with his great form earning him a recall to the Spanish national team in March.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!