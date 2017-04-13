Morata wants to work with Chelsea manager

After seeing his hopes of working with Antonio Conte dashed in 2014, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has made it clear that he will play for the Chelsea boss one day.

The Spaniard joined Juventus three years ago, but the 47-year-old tactician left that same summer in order to take over as Italy coach, thereby ending their relationship before it even started.

Despite never actually working under Conte, Morata made it clear that he will forever be in debt to the Italian due to his insistence on bringing him to Turin, and that their paths will cross one day.

“Conte is the coach that really believed in me even though he has never coached me,” he told the Guardian. “He bet on me at Juve but he left before I arrived.

“He knows me better than you might think and this is important because it pushes you to work harder.

“I feel as though I am in debt to Conte and I am sure that sooner or later I will be lucky enough to be coached by him.”

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Morata last summer, and while a switch failed to materialize then, the 24-year-old wouldn’t rule out a move to the Premier League.

“Several Premier League bosses called me last summer and I would have liked to move to England,” he continued.

“However I didn’t know what Real’s intentions were, if they wanted to keep me or sell me. I am happy at Real and the club support me, but if an offer were to arrive and they wanted to sell me I wouldn’t close the door.

“I was happy in Italy but if I were to leave, it would be for the Premier League.”

Morata has netted 16 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

