Moratti: Inter can become the anti-Juventus

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti believes that the club can go on to rival perennial champions Juventus with the backing of current owners Suning Group.

The Nerazzurri currently languish in sixth after a disappointing campaign, and look set to miss out on Champions League football for a fifth consecutive year. Despite this, Moratti was adamant that the team could become a force to be reckoned with next season.

“Inter can become the anti-Juve,” Moratti told Tuttomercatoweb. “There are real chances of success next season.

“The fans can dream again with Suning here, they are the real big signing for this club. We are talking about a group with huge potential, although there are many obstacles along the way.”

The 71-year-old also gave his backing to coach Stefano Pioli, amidst rumours that he would be replaced by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte despite only arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in November.

“The truth is that Pioli arrived at a difficult moment in time, and if Inter were to have finished third it would have been a miracle,” Moratti continued. “He is doing well and trying to get on with his job.

“I like Conte a lot, but I don’t think it is time for a coaching change.”

Pioli has guided Inter to 13 wins from 17 Serie A matches, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria last time out.