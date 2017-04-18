Napoli captain Hamsik fires warning to Roma

Following a 3-0 win over Udinese on Saturday, Napoli captain Marek Hamsik believes the club have sent out a warning to Champions League qualification rivals Roma.

The Partenopei scored three second half goals to seal the win and move to within two points of second-placed Roma, who could only draw at Atalanta earlier in the day.

With only six matches remaining, Hamsik insisted Napoli hadn’t given up hope of closing down their rivals, and praised the performance in Saturday’s victory.

“We knew it would be tough against Udinese, and we had to be patient before taking the lead,” the Slovakian international told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There was an excellent approach on our part in the second half and it proved decisive. We have reduced the gap on second place, but we are just thinking of ourselves.

“We are going to try to win every game until the end of the season, and then we will see about Roma.”

The Azzurri will look to take another step towards Champions League qualification when they visit Sassuolo on Sunday.