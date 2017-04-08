Napoli considering ex-Premier League coaches to replace Sarri

Napoli will target Claudio Ranieri or Roberto Mancini to take over as coach next season, should incumbent Maurizio Sarri depart.

Sarri’s future at the Partenopei is far from certain, despite a valiant but ultimately futile effort in the Coppa Italia this week. Napoli secured a 3-2 semi-final win over Juventus which drew a number of plaudits, but was not enough to overturn the Bianconeri’s 3-1 first leg lead.

Lagging in third in Serie A, as well as being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League, it is set to be another trophyless season for the Azzurri. This could see the former Empoli coach being relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

Should President Aurelio De Laurentiis dismiss Sarri, Italian duo Ranieri and Mancini are top of the shortlist of potential replacements, according to Premium Sport.

Sarri has endured a difficult relationship with De Laurentiis during his tenure at the Stadio San Paolo, and his future may depend on a strong end to the season.

Ranieri is currently out of work after being sacked by Leicester City in February, despite leading them to a shock Premier League title last term.

Meanwhile, Mancini, who led Manchester City to the title in 2012, has been without a club since leaving Inter on the eve of the season.