Napoli eyeing Arsenal goalkeeper as Reina replacement

Wojciech Szczesny may leave Roma for another Italian club this summer with reports Napoli are interested in signing the goalkeeper.

The Partenopei are already preparing for life after Pepe Reina, as the Spaniard isn’t likely to extend his deal past 2018 – when it expires.

As a result Napoli are already on the lookout for a replacement, and Il Mattino reports Szczesny is the man being looked at by club directors.

Despite having spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, the Polish international’s future remains unclear, and it’s believed he will return to parent club Arsenal in the summer.

That would seemingly open the door for Napoli to swoop in, though Juventus backup Neto is also being monitored as a target.

Reina has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the Azzurri during his two spells with the club.

