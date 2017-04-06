Napoli pitch invader confronts Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain

During Napoli’s Coppa Italia elimination against Juventus, a Partenopei supporter took to the field to express his feelings to the former Napoli No.9.

The confrontation didn’t seem to distract El Pipita, however, as the Argentine went on to score twice for Juve in a 3-2 defeat that still saw the Bianconeri reach the Coppa Italia final with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Napoli also hosted Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo in round 30 of Serie A, with anti-Higuain whistles being distributed outside the stadium beforehand.

Going further, Higuain’s face appeared alongside the Juventus crest on toilet roll also being sold around the San Paolo before and after both games, showing what the Neapolitan people now think of their once beloved talisman.

