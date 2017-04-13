Napoli willing to include Giaccherini in deal for Lazio winger

Keita Balde could leave Lazio for Napoli this summer, with reports indicating the Partenopei are ready to include Emanuele Giaccherini in a deal.

The Aquile may be forced to cash in on the 22-year-old at season’s end as his contract expires in 2018, and talks over an extension have failed to gain traction.

Cittaceleste.it reports Napoli have stepped up their attempts to land Keita given Maurizio Sarri’s side are on the lookout for a replacement for Dries Mertens, who is also expected to change clubs.

The Partenopei previously made an offer of €10 million plus Duvan Zapata, who is currently on loan at Udinese, but they are now reportedly willingly to include Giaccherini in the deal.

Despite being a key figure for Italy at last summer’s European Championship, the 31-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining Napoli last summer and he could be on the move once again.

Lazio are in no rush to agree on a transfer at this time though, as reports indicate Juventus and AC Milan will step up their interest in the coming weeks.

Keita has netted eight goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Aquile this season.

