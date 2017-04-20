Napoli zeroing in on Sunderland winger

Sunderland look poised to sell Jeremain Lens this summer, with Napoli ready to swoop in and land the Dutch winger.

The 29-year-old has impressed while on loan at Fenerbahce this season, netting five goals in 27 matches in all competitions, and as a result the Black Cats are ready to cash in on his form at season’s end.

While Lens is expected to return to England this summer, his stay could be a short one as the Sunderland Echo reports Napoli are considering making a move for the Dutch winger.

The Black Cats look set to be relegated as they currently sit 20th in the Premier League, nine points back of Hull City for the final non-relegation spot, and a summer clearout is expected if they are forced to play in the Championship.

Lens would be a top candidate to leave, especially after falling out with Sunderland management in the past, and Napoli believe his addition would add another dimension to Maurizio Sarri’s first team.

Sunderland’s next match is against Middlesbrough on Wednesday April 26.

