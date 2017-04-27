Next season’s Juventus kit as revealed by Juan Cuadrado

With the season almost at an end, eyes slowly gaze towards next with new kits set to be unveiled across Serie A, though Juan Cuadrado has seemingly given the game away regarding Juventus’ jersey for next year.

The Colombian tweeted ‘ready for tomorrow’ followed by an image of himself in the new Bianconeri outfit, complete with the 2017/18 logo design.

