OFFICIAL: AC Milan have been sold

Control of AC Milan has officially left Fininvest and Silvio Berlusconi after the final stage of the closing deal was signed with the Chinese consortium.

Milan are now part of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux which is headed by Chinese businessman David Han Li.

The cost to acquire control of Milan was €740 million, inclusive of the clubs debt which stands at €220m.

It brings to an end the 31-year reign of Berlusconi who won 29 major trophies over that period, including eight Serie A titles and five Champions Leagues.

